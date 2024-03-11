Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ROK stock traded down $8.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $286.14. The company had a trading volume of 419,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.64.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

