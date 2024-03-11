Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.70

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.70 and last traded at $45.70, with a volume of 3301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Get Rollins alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ROL

Rollins Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,677 shares of company stock worth $652,896 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.