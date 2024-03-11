Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Wendy Mars Purchases 478 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Mars bought 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £1,821.18 ($2,311.44).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 0.9 %

LON:RR opened at GBX 386.40 ($4.90) on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 132.26 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 375 ($4.76). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 321.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 267.26. The company has a market capitalization of £32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,332.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.05) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.93) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($5.08) to GBX 475 ($6.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 295.25 ($3.75).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

