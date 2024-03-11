Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 855 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.16. 498,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,566. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.75.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

