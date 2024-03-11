Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,700 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $13,481,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $10,749,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.37. 5,119,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,405,770. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $23.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

