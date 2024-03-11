Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,096,000 after purchasing an additional 408,702 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,328,000 after purchasing an additional 136,230 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,366. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

