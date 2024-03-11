Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.08 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,647 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.02. 2,484,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,456,339. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

