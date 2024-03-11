Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 4.4% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

JEPI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,614. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.84. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

