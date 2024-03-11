Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $1.54 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,847,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,981,000 after purchasing an additional 214,969 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,865,000 after purchasing an additional 599,382 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,389,000 after purchasing an additional 446,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,007,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,501,000 after acquiring an additional 81,162 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.03. The stock had a trading volume of 30,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,898. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

