Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 47,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.49. 1,274,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,240,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

