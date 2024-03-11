Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.50% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 428.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA ILTB traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,002. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $54.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.