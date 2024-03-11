Route1 (CVE:ROI) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 71,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 107,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Route1 Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.40.

About Route1

Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform.

See Also

