Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$20.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

VET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.88.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

VET stock opened at C$14.85 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.30 and a 1 year high of C$21.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -33.10%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

