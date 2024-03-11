Royal Bank of Canada Raises Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$43.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AND. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.64.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AND

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE AND opened at C$42.70 on Thursday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$36.76 and a 12-month high of C$53.00. The stock has a market cap of C$831.80 million, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$40.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.90, for a total transaction of C$211,477.95. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,565. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.