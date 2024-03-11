Royal Bank of Canada Raises Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$43.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AND. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.64.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.94%.
In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.90, for a total transaction of C$211,477.95. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,565. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
