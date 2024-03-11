Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Lowered to C$135.00 at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$125.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$137.03.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE RY opened at C$133.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$132.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$124.66. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$107.92 and a 12 month high of C$137.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$188.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.65 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3350515 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

