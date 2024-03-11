Runway Growth Finance’s (RWAY) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Runway Growth Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Runway Growth Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. B. Riley cut Runway Growth Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Runway Growth Finance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $468.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.85.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,588.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,504,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,442,523.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 812,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,957,116. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 2,238.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76,409 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Runway Growth Finance by 14.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Runway Growth Finance by 104.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 19,322 shares in the last quarter.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

