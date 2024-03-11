Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,779 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1,523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RYAAY. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $140.95 on Monday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.36 and a fifty-two week high of $143.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.55 and a 200-day moving average of $116.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

