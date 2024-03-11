Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Mizuho

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAFE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NYSE SAFE opened at $21.18 on Thursday. Safehold has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 36.61 and a current ratio of 36.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Safehold had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Safehold’s payout ratio is -87.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Safehold in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Safehold by 1,240.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Safehold by 455.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Safehold by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

