Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $304.32.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total transaction of $3,854,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,606,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,200,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total transaction of $731,289.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,858,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total value of $3,854,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,606,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,200,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,144,112 shares of company stock valued at $315,443,192. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 36,090 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,497,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,905,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,922,223,000 after buying an additional 736,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $305.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $296.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

