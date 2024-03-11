Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,297 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total value of $3,854,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,606,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,200,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,144,112 shares of company stock worth $315,443,192. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $302.57 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $293.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.39.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

