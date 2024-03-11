Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $350.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $305.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,469,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $2,556,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,469,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total value of $3,854,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,606,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,200,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,144,112 shares of company stock valued at $315,443,192. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

