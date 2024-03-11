Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Trading Down 5.2%

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.17. 363,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,459,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Denise Paulonis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,625.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,913,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,876,000 after purchasing an additional 113,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,165,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,466,000 after purchasing an additional 493,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,784,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,057,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,610,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,800,000 after purchasing an additional 597,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,188 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

