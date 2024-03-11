Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Down 5.5%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 261,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 881,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SVRA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Savara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 15.66 and a quick ratio of 15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $687.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.

In other news, CEO Matthew Pauls sold 84,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $395,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,302,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,594.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $442,000.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $395,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,302,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,594.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,843 shares of company stock worth $884,741 over the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Savara by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 30,062 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

