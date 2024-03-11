Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark increased their price target on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Savaria from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price objective on Savaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savaria presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.21.

TSE SIS opened at C$16.13 on Friday. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$12.21 and a twelve month high of C$17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Savaria’s payout ratio is 88.14%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 17,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,621.20. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

