SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,563,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 479,073 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $513,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 218.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,047 shares of company stock worth $9,774,643. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $223.45. The stock had a trading volume of 433,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,137. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $267.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.62 and a 200 day moving average of $222.89.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 73.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. KeyCorp raised their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.50.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

