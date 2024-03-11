Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1,290.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,508 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock opened at $48.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.85.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

