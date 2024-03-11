Scotiabank Boosts Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$85.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LNR. TD Securities decreased their target price on Linamar from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Linamar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$82.50.

Shares of LNR opened at C$69.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87. Linamar has a 52 week low of C$56.78 and a 52 week high of C$78.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.04%.

In related news, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$57.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,894,500.00. In other Linamar news, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$57.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,894,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant bought 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$60.09 per share, with a total value of C$38,818.14. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 51,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,993,611. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

