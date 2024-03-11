Sean Washchuk Sells 1,000 Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.60, for a total value of C$73,600.00.

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$72.96 on Monday. CCL Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$52.82 and a twelve month high of C$73.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$60.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37.

Several brokerages have commented on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.80.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

