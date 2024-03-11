Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys 4,014 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,447,000 after acquiring an additional 450,637 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 36.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,275,571 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 339,999 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 30.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 959,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 224,046 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,181,653 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,280,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUV opened at $8.74 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

