Seelaus Asset Management LLC Invests $233,000 in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,345 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLR. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 2,324.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Fluor by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 665.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Fluor Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $37.75 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

