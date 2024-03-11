SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Insider Acquires £70,240 in Stock

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) insider Carol Fairweather bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 878 ($11.14) per share, for a total transaction of £70,240 ($89,148.37).

SGRO stock opened at GBX 891 ($11.31) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 858.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 801.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70. SEGRO Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 675 ($8.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 913 ($11.59).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a GBX 19.10 ($0.24) dividend. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is -1,029.41%.

SGRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.95) to GBX 940 ($11.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

