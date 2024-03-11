Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stake Lifted by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 282.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 33.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $75.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.73. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

In other Service Co. International news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $5,514,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,674,478.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,057 shares of company stock valued at $14,480,757. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

