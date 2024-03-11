SG Americas Securities LLC Has $92,000 Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 32.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,581 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,139.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 566,331 shares in the last quarter. Biglari Capital CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,558,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 150.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 278,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 456.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 221,160 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 137,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,234. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $290.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.09. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.07 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

