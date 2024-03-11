SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSHP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 20.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSHP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 35,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,879. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95.

Himalaya Shipping Increases Dividend

Himalaya Shipping Profile

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Himalaya Shipping’s previous — dividend of $0.01.

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. focuses on the provision of dry bulk shipping services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

