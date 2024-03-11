SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 2,681 Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CS Disco were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in CS Disco by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CS Disco by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in CS Disco by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CS Disco

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $58,747.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 826,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,672.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAW. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CS Disco from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

CS Disco Price Performance

NYSE LAW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.87. 58,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,041. The stock has a market cap of $419.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. CS Disco, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $10.77.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

