Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Raised to “Outperform” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $91.00.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.61.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $103.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 225.28, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day moving average is $69.29. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 40,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $4,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,089,670.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,379 shares of company stock valued at $10,228,398 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 96.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Shake Shack by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Shake Shack by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Shake Shack by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.