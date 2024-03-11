Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Reduced by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,007,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 173,035 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises approximately 0.8% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.16% of Shopify worth $109,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,227,000 after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,052,000 after purchasing an additional 299,788 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,196,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,750,000 after purchasing an additional 377,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Shopify by 78.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE:SHOP traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,398,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,726,616. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.63. The company has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 846.32 and a beta of 2.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.