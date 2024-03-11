Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.93) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.30) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 242.86 ($3.08).

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 242.80 ($3.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,214.00, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 250.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 242.48. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 136.10 ($1.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 293.20 ($3.72).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

