Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Mincon Group (LON:MCON)

Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Mincon Group Price Performance
MCON traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 53 ($0.67). 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825. Mincon Group has a one year low of GBX 48.50 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 95 ($1.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £112.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,060.00 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.66.
About Mincon Group
