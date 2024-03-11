Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Mincon Group (LON:MCON)

Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

MCON traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 53 ($0.67). 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825. Mincon Group has a one year low of GBX 48.50 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 95 ($1.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £112.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,060.00 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.66.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

