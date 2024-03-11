Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Union Jack Oil Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON UJO traded down GBX 0.13 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 16.88 ($0.21). 125,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,545. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.30. Union Jack Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 34 ($0.43). The firm has a market cap of £17.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 843.75 and a beta of 0.69.

About Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

