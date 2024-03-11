Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SIEB opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $71.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

