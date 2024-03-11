Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 4,257 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $56.89. 657,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,215. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.84.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

