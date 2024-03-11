Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.52. The company had a trading volume of 137,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,879. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.80. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.54 and a fifty-two week high of $136.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.