Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Cuts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $4,077,000. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $936,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $161.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,989,334. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.04 and a 1 year high of $162.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

