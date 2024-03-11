Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $36.00. 49,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,299. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

