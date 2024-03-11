Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 249 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,502,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,861,000 after buying an additional 146,157 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $467.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205,485. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $451.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.91. The company has a market capitalization of $374.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $476.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.