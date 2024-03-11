Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,398,000 after buying an additional 134,869 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,913,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,286,000 after buying an additional 106,353 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.18. The stock had a trading volume of 72,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $246.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

