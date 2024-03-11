Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Trims Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,853 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $59.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,799. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.66.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

