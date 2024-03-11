SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Shares Gap Up to $5.57

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.74. SilverCrest Metals shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 1,287,602 shares.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $949.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of SilverCrest Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $6,799,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,618,000 after buying an additional 722,417 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 418.2% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,032,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 228,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 227,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

