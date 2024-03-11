Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.98.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SIRI

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 49.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SIRI opened at $4.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.